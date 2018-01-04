Cascade School of Music’s Rising Star Award Winner: Luke Austin

Cascade School of Music announced 11-year-old student, Luke Austin, has been awarded the Rising Star Award for November, 2017. Luke is a student of Meshem Jackson, and the son of James and Kim Austin of Bend.

The Rising Star Award recognizes students in years one and two of private instruction who exhibit talent, effort and achievement. The students who receive this award have been nominated by their teachers as showing both great promise as musicians along with great perseverance and commitment to their craft.

Along with an award certificate, Luke received a $50 scholarship toward his private lessons and goody bags from award sponsors Cuppa Yo, Cascade Indoor Sports and Cascade School of Music. Luke and subsequent monthly Rising Star Award winners are the only students eligible to win the grand prize $500 scholarship to continue their music studies at Cascade School of Music during Crescendo Bendo to be held at the Tower Theatre on June 2, 2018.

www.cascadeschoolofmusic.org