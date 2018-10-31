Cascade School of Music Presents Astronaut & Drummer Jim Wetherbee

(Photo courtesy of Cascade School of Music)

Jim Wetherbee, U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame Inductee, will present on the relationship between two of his passions, space and music on November 9. Wetherbee will be available for autograph signing and is donating a pair of autographed drumsticks and a piece of space travel memorabilia to be raffled at the event, a fundraiser on behalf of the Cascade School of Music’s search for a new home.

Wetherbee will perform with the Cascade School of Music’s Anything But Vanilla student rock band, followed by a presentation of his experience in space, weaving in the importance of music. The event begins at 5:30pm with hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer and the presentation at 7pm.

Wetherbee is a veteran of six space flights, logging almost 1,600 hours in space. He is the first American to command five space missions. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling the school directly at 541-382-6866 or by visiting https://tinyurl.com/JW-CSOM-NOV9.

The event location is the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon at 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend. The event is open to guests of all ages.