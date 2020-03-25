Cascade School of Music Recently Awards Local Students

(Left: Award Winner Carly Cooper with Instructor Cullie Treichler and Right: CSM Award Winner Sawyer Garnett with Instructor Krista Aasland | Photos courtesy of Cascade School of Music)

The Rising Star and Fortissimo awards are for students who have been nominated by their teachers for showing talent, effort, and achievement and great promise as musicians due to perseverance and commitment to their craft.

Cascade School of Music’s Fortissimo Award Winner: Carly Cooper, age 13, is a voice student of Cullie Treichler and daughter of Robin Engle. A natural singing talent, Carly has grown a lot in her technical and performance skills over three-plus years of study. She’s dedicated to her weekly study, is a previous Fortissimo and Rising Star award recipient and has performed in numerous school recitals and concerts.

Cascade School of Music’s Rising Star Award Winner: Sawyer Garnett, age nine, is a piano student of Krista Aasland and daughter of Megan and Gregg Garnett. Sawyer is wiser than her years and it shows in her quick learning, understanding of musical concepts, and eagerness to learn new material. Always prepared, she asks thoughtful questions, yet also never misses a moment to laugh together with her teacher.

All the Rising Star and Fortissimo award winners from throughout the 2019-2020 school year will perform at Cascade School of Music’s annual Crescendo Bendo.

