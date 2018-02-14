(Photo courtesy of The Bureau of Land Management)

The Bureau of Land Management Medford District Office is accepting applications from February 1 to March 31 for the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument 2018 Artist-in-Residence program. The BLM manages public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, supporting conservation as we pursue our multiple-use mission. Artwork created by program participants supports keeping America not only beautiful, but also strong.

To apply, prospective applicants can download and complete an application at: https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/artist-in-residence/air-sites/cascade-siskiyou. Applications must be received by March 31.

The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument Artist-in-Residence Program is founded on the belief that artists look closely at the way the world works, notice things that others may have missed, challenge ideas and create in a variety of forms, and therefore can provide new ways to look at and appreciate public lands managed by the BLM.

The program provides artistic and educational opportunities that promote deeper understanding and dialogue about the natural, cultural and historic resources on public lands. It also offers writers, composers and visual and performing artists the opportunity to pursue their artistic discipline amid inspiring landscapes.

Artistic expertise, professionalism and creative uses of artistic media are encouraged. Selected artists receive a one to two week residency at Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument facilities during the summer. During their stay, artists will share their work in a public presentation.

Participating artists are also asked to donate to the BLM the use of an original piece of artwork from their residency in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. Monument staff are especially interested in artwork relevant to the BLM mission that can be used in exhibits and for educational purposes. In addition, artwork may be used by non-profit partners for items such as postcards, posters and similar items. The artist will retain both the original artwork and the copyright.

For questions please contact Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument program coordinator Christine Beekman at cmbeekman@blm.gov or 541-618-2320

