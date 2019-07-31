Cascade Sotheby’s to Feature Artist Janet Rawlings for August 2 First Friday Walk

(Aesir Norweigan Fjord, Around the Bend | by Janet Rawlings)

Artist Janet Rawlings will be showcasing her work at Cascade Sotheby’s downtown Bend office beginning August 2 with the First Friday Art Walk through the end of the month.

Rawlings is a self-taught, award-winning fine artist who has maintained an interest in art throughout her life. As a small child she loved to doodle and draw animals in exacting proportions.

As a young adult, she began to formalize these explorations into fully realized images using pastel pencils. Her artistic interests morphed into a career as a Technical Designer/Drafter, which ended prematurely in her early forties due to health complications. It was then that Janet dove back into fine art. With Soft Pastels as her primary medium, Janet has studied under numerous renowned pastel artists and taken several college-level art classes. She also co-created and for six years directed a weekly art group in Medford, Oregon.

Rawlings is an active member of The Pastel Society of Oregon, Pastel Society of the West Coast, Plein Air Painters of Oregon, Sagebrushers Art Society, Urban Sketchers and The Tucson Pastel Society. She enjoys participating in local art activities like paint-outs, workshops, competitions and business displays. She is also connected online through several Facebook groups including the International Association of Pastel Societies and Thriving Christian Artists. Rawlings has received numerous awards for her work including Painting of the Year (twice) from the Southern Oregon Society of Artists, Best of Show at the Local Historical Buildings event and Reserve Grand Champion-Professional at the Jackson County Fair.

rawlingsfineart.weebly.com