Cascades Academy Hosting Summer Camp Series

We are elated to be hosting another year of fun, engaging and experiential camps based in robotics, STEAM, nature and the arts!

Registration for eight weeks of summer camp is now open!

The schedule of camps is as follows:

Camps for Students Entering Kindergarten-5th Grade in 2020

(Full Day: 9am-4pm or Half Day: 9am-1pm)

June 22-26: Robotic Rainforest

Have you ever wanted to visit the Amazon? Let’s go! This week campers will learn about this unique environment in South America by immersing themselves in virtual adventure and hands-on design. We’ll explore the rainforest with VR and drone technology, then build a zipline to cruise the lush layers or engineer and build an adaptable animal with LEGO robotics.

July 6-10: Safari Station

Let’s go on Safari! Jump into the animal kingdom, explore the ecosystems they live in and design resources to further support life in the deserts, jungles and plains! Create a solar-powered overland vehicle to crawl through the most difficult topography, design a map to navigate rough terrain and build a highly specialized LEGO robotics animal who can survive any challenge.

July 13-17: Arcade Entrepreneurs

Imagine designing games like pinball, the claw machine or skee ball in your very own arcade. Campers will create their very own arcade from the bottom up using found objects and special tools from our IDEA (innovation, design, engineering and art) lab. To truly make our arcade come to life, campers will take part in designing their own uniforms, tickets, advertisements, prizes and more! For our final day, these entrepreneurs will name and showcase their new arcade to customers ready to play!

July 20-24: TechTown

Put on your design hat, it’s time to think, plan and build a whole new world. From your imagination to reality, we’ll use coding, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D printing and drone exploration to create new and innovative worlds that solve a problem. By the end of the week, campers will offer interactive and insightful experiences for their guest consumers to engage with that may just be the start of something new in our community and beyond. What will you create in your town?

July 27-31: Outdoor Leaders

What skills, tools and attitude does one need to be a capable and aware leader outdoors? This week we will adventure though state and local parks, learning basic first aid, how to build a tent, waterproof gear, cook in the wilderness and be an ambassador for others by embodying the ethics of Leave No Trace.

August 3-7: Toy Makers Workshop

Design, build and decorate functional art! Explore and use an abundance of artistic modalities ranging from sewing to ceramics and basic circuitry to LEGO robotics as methods of building a group of specialty toys that tell a story. Campers will create their own, fun and wacky toy shop to display and sell products for community customers.

August 10-14: Spelunk and Splash

Become a Camp CREATE hydrologist and geologist as we explore Central Oregon’s unique rock and water landscapes! Every day we’ll take fun-filled field trips exploring various locations splashing in the water and spelunking through various caves, learning about the role of rocks in our history and examining water ecology.

August 17-21: Lights, Camera… BLAST OFF!

Immerse yourself fully in a space-themed, theater-based camp in partnership with BEAT Children’s Theater. Students will build galactic plot, design wacky characters, create colorful costumes and produce dynamic props to enhance their interactive production. This will be a multidisciplinary week full of creativity, expression and connection. By the last day of camp, we will host a play, truly out of this world!

Camps for Students Entering Pre-Kindergarten in 2020

(Half Day Only: 9am-1pm)

July 13-17: Construction Crew

Put your hard hat on, it’s time to design and build a wide range of structures out of found objects, basic robotics, circuitry and art supplies. Do you want to live in a castle, an underwater bubble or a spaceship? Together we will dream up the world we would like to live in and make our vision a reality!

July 27-31: Nature Explorer

Each day we will adventure outside to explore different landscapes and formations that make Central Oregon special and unique. Once back in the classroom, we will do an art or science project to further our learning about a specific feature or question we had out in the field. Each camper will have their own field guide to record their special observations, insights and recordings!

August 10-14: Toy Makers’ Workshop

From stuffed animals to fun functional art and even marble runs, campers will use their minds and hands to create their own unique items as an official Camp CREATE toy maker! Explore and use an abundance of artistic modalities to design and build a group of specialty toys that tell a story.

Don’t Forget! It’s Not too Late to Join Our Spring Break Camp:

“PLANT, BLOOM & GROW!”

March 23-27, 2020, 9am-4pm

