Cascades Academy an Innovation Sponsor at the Children’s Museum Pop-Up Museum on February 3rd

Cascades Academy has partnered with the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon to be an Innovation Sponsor at all four of the Pop-Up Museum events that the museum is providing this year. The pop-up museums are held at the Riverhouse Convention Center Exhibit Hall, and admission is free. The themes so far have been “Light & Sound” and “Making Things Go.” The next event will be held on Saturday, February 3rd, and the theme will be “Chemistry.” These events are meant to give the public a small taste of what the Children’s Museum will provide for Central Oregon. Children ages 3-11 years have been enjoying hands-on arts and crafts, science experiments and demonstrations, and community resources. Over 900 people attended the event in January, where they participated in activities and experiments related to the “Making Things Go” theme. At the Cascades Academy table, children made small cars out of cardboard, straws and toothpicks, and powered their vehicles with inflated balloons. They also created marble-works tracks on the wall using soft insulation pipe pieces. For the upcoming chemistry themed event, Cascades Academy will help children experiment with magnetism; water density and chromatography. “The Children’s Museum is such a vital part of our community, and we are honored to be partner with them on these events.” said Julie Amberg, Head of School at Cascades Academy.

The fourth and final event in the series will be held on Saturday, March 3rd, and the theme will be “The World of Machines.”

About the Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum of Central Oregon will offer place-based and hands-on educational experiences through play and experimentation. Components will include a focus on our local culture, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), fine arts and the performing arts. We will strive to work with existing non-profits in the Central Oregon region to ensure we are not duplicating experiences, rather assisting in providing resources and filling gaps where needed. We will be a space that serves the individual families and the community as a whole—investing in our youngest community members and helping to develop creative, engaged and critical thinking global citizens. For questions or press inquiries about the Children’s Museum, please contact Kayla Wopschall, or visit the Children’s Museum Website.

About Cascades Academy

Cascades Academy is a pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade independent private school located in Bend, Oregon that focuses on challenging academics through experiential learning.

For questions or press inquiries, please contact Barb Cartmell, Director of Admission at 541.382.0699, extension 132.