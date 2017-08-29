Cascades Theatrical Company Entertains

Founded in 1978 Cascades Theatrical Company (CTC) entertains audiences in a delightful, intimate theatre with amazingly talented local actors / actresses, directors, stage and costume designers. CTC is a membership organization, where all aspects of productions, on and offstage, are created by volunteers.

Thru September 3 Peter and the Starcatcher

A Play by Rick Elice, Music by Wayne Barker, Directed by John Kish

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Climb aboard for the Neverland you never knew. The Boy and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk’s precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates – led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own – the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.

October 6-22 Lost in Yonkers

By Neil Simon, Directed by Rick Jenkins

By America’s great comic playwright, this memory play is set in Yonkers in 1942. Bella is thirty-five years old, mentally challenged, and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz.

As the play opens, ne’er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the old lady’s doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.

TICKETS: www.cascadestheatrical.org