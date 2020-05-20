Cascades Theatrical Company Unveils Brand New Stage

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascades Theatrical Company)

After 38 years of shows in its downtown location, Cascades Theatrical Company is unveiling a brand new stage. The theater used the down time from COVID-19 to replace the aging, squeaking stage.

“The floor paint from hundreds of productions just rolled up in one piece,” says Howard Huskey, CTC’s Executive Director. “This slab of paint is like the archeology of all our years here on Greenwood, each layer representing a different show.”

Thursday, May 21, between 11am-1pm, volunteers will christen the stage with a commemorative first coat of paint. “We are a volunteer organization,” says Huskey. “We want the volunteers to share in the honor of revealing our new stage.”

The stage has aged over 38 years, with unpredictable dips, softs spots and squeaks. “It made it difficult for scene changes, and the noise took away from the magic of theater when you could hear people crossing the stage,” says actor and director Julee Vadnais. “It’s night and day how solid and even the new stage is.”

Donations to CTC’s “In the Wings” fund made the new stage possible.

In response to the Coronavirus, CTC is rolling out plans for online classes for our teen program, All Aspects Teen Theatre, including a live online performance.

As health officials begin rolling back restrictions on gatherings, CTC is planning its new season. They look forward to announcing our main stage shows as soon as possible.

CTC is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.

cascadestheatrical.org