Cascadia Adventure Film Festival Inaugural Year is Just Around the Corner

Celebrating the adventures that push us to our limits, and help us forge a deeper connection to the natural world, Cascadia Adventure Film Festival (CAFF) will showcase influential films that highlight the adventurous spirit that lives inside each of us — the films that get us stoked.

We’re inspired by human-powered exploration, and the values that keep the wilderness wild. It is through adventure that we discover who we are and what we can achieve. Adventure brings us closer to the natural world in our own backyard, and wherever we may go.

The program includes four shows featuring inspiring adventure films: climbing — biking — trail running — water…

vimeo.com/356256684 • cascadiaadventurefilmfestival.com/program