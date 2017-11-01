Celebrate BEAT Children’s Theatre’s 50th Show!

BEAT Children’s Theatre’s upcoming production of Charlotte’s Web will be the theatre’s 50th show! Ever since founders Mary Kilpatrick and Howard Schor first started BEAT in 2006, the organization has grown and flourished and provided countless hours of theatre joy for young (and not so young) people in the community.

50 SHOWS is a major milestone to celebrate! There will be two special performances of this production as a fundraiser for BEAT, to ensure another 50 shows for theatre loving youth. There is great demand for children’s theatre in Central Oregon…BEAT cannot keep up. Please come and join BEAT in a celebration of 50 extraordinary productions, and help lay the groundwork for 50 more!

Special performances will include treats and drinks, a presentation about BEAT’s 50 shows and then a performance by one of our Charlotte’s Web casts.

Thursday, November, 9th – party starts at 5:30pm, show begins at 7pm – Charlotte Cast

Thursday, November, 16th – party starts at 5:30pm, show begins at 7pm – Wilbur Cast

Tickets are $50 each – in honor of our 50th show

For tickets – http://tickettails.com/Productions/Production.aspx?identity=10037

The Bend community is the reason why BEAT has been so successful over the years. Come celebrate the history of this organization YOU have helped create!

To support BEAT’s next 50 shows, please feel free to contact Executive Director, Bree Beal to find out more bree.beal@beatonline.org or 541-419-4388.

