Celebrate Bend Women’s March with Alisa Yang, Interdisciplinary Artist & Filmmaker

(Alisa Yang | Photo courtesy of Caldera)

BendFilm, Caldera and ScaleHouse presents a showcase and discussion with Alisa Yang, an interdisciplinary artist and filmmaker from Saratoga, California as part of Bend Women’s March.

Yang is spending the month of March at Caldera as an Artist in Residence where she is researching and writing an experimental essay film, the second piece of the Please Come Again trilogy: a series of shorts that narrates the collective and personal memory of three generations of Asian/American women. Her work explores intergenerational trauma, sexualities, and displacement of diaspora identity through Asia’s love hotels.

Alisa Yang is an interdisciplinary artist and filmmaker. Her practice is rooted in collage across mediums, from two-dimensional work to installation and film. She explores themes of language, cultural identity, memory and sexualities of diasporas. Her work has shown in Riverside Art Museum, Orange County Center of Contemporary Arts and New Mexico Museum of Art. Her recent films Please Come Again (2016) and Sleeping with the Devil (2016) won the first Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival Golden Reel Award for Short Documentary and the Ann Arbor Film Festival’s Best Regional Filmmaker Award, respectively.

On the evening of March 17, Alisa will screen three films, including:

Sleeping with the Devil (23 mins) Based on a Skype exorcism and found footage, the filmmaker confronts her past growing up in the Evangelical prophetic and deliverance ministry.

Please Come Again (10 mins) An experimental essay film that narrates the collective and personal memory of three generations of Asian women through the rooms of Japanese love hotels. Please note this film shows brief depictions of explicit sexual material.

Stop Speaking (5 mins) An existential text-to-speech crisis, a meditation on the construction of gender on technology. Composition by Andy Akiho’s Stop Speaking featuring live solo snare drum performed by Chelsea Tinsler.

Following the films, Alisa will read from her writings, and BendFilm Executive Director Todd Looby will facilitate a Q&A with the audience.

Alisa Yang Filmmaker Showcase & Discussion

March 17, 5:30-7pm at Liberty Arts Collective, 849 NW Wall St., Bend

Tickets: $5 at bendfilm.org or at the door

alisayang.com • bendfilm.org • calderaarts.org • scalehouse.org