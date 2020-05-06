Celebrate Historic Preservation Month Virtually

During the month of May, take time to celebrate Deschutes County’s heritage through virtual Historic Preservation Month activities. The County’s Historical Landmarks Commission would like to share the following virtual offerings in lieu of in-person events:

Visit the Deschutes County Historic Preservation website for information about local historic sites and a digital story map.

Enjoy a self-guided tour with the Cruisin’ 97 Guided Tour in the Deschutes Historical Museum mobile app. Download in the App Store on Apple or Android devices. Sites are highlighted in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sunriver, Terrebonne and the Deschutes National Forest.

Visit the National Trust for Historic Preservation website to enjoy “Virtual Preservation Month,” featuring virtual tours of National Trust Historic Sites, Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios and National Treasures. New experiences will be posted every day.

savingplaces.org