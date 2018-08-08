Celebrate Smokey Bear’s Birthday at Cascade Lakes Welcome Station

Join the Deschutes National Forest and Discover Your Forest for Smokey Bear’s birthday party on August 11

The Deschutes National Forest and Discover Your Forest invite the public to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 74th birthday on Saturday, August 11, from 11am to 1pm at the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station. The festivities will include cake, pictures with Smokey and art activities.

Located just past mile post seven on the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway, the Welcome Station serves as a gateway to some of the most popular trails and lakes on the Deschutes National Forest. The Welcome Station offers recreation passes, local area maps, guidebooks and other educational materials, as well as parking and access to Phil’s and Wanoga mountain biking trails systems.

Stop by the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station to help wish “Happy Birthday” to Smokey and meet some of his forest ranger friends.

For more information, please contact Christina Reese, Lead Ranger at the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station at 541-383-5453 or christinareese@fs.fed.us.