Celebrate Summer Solstice with Mosaic Medical

Join Mosaic Medical for some fun in the sun as they take healthcare outside their clinic walls with the Summer Solstice Shuffle, a fun run and walk to raise funds for their patient groups and classes.

The Summer Solstice Shuffle will take place on Friday, June 21 from 5:30-9:30pm at American Legion Park in Redmond. This event promises to be an evening full of fun with an untimed one mile and 5K walk or run along the Dry Canyon trail and a post-race celebration, featuring a free concert from Precious Byrd.

There will be food carts with meals for purchase, a kids-zone for the little ones and the opportunity to learn more about the health and wellness resources available at their clinics and other partner organizations in the region.

“As a nonprofit community health center organization, we are committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve. We hope that community members from Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties will participate and kick off the summer months with some outside fun. Whether you can join us for a half mile, mile or all three or just the after-run celebration, we hope to see you there,” says Megan Haase, Mosaic Medical’s chief executive officer.

To register for the Summer Solstice Shuffle, visit mosaicmedical.org.

