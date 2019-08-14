Celebrate the Best of the Outdoors

(Photo | Courtesy of Outdoor City)

Outdoor City Festival is kicking off its inaugural year right here at Mt. Bachelor by bringing the outdoor community together with three straight days of multi-sport fun this September 13–15. Open to outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, abilities and disciplines, this festival aims to celebrate what it is that we do best here in Central Oregon — a range of activities, all in one weekend, all in the name of fun.

From biking, hiking, climbing, running, to just exploring, Outdoor City provides the opportunity for you and your family to pick your favorite way to play. The weekend’s jam-packed schedule is serving up races for the competition hungry and clinics and demos for those looking to just develop their skills. Even more, the expo center, located in our West Village base area, will be dishing up live tunes, local brews, wine and bites all weekend long. Mark your calendar for this one-of-a-kind event that has a little bit of outdoor fun for everyone.

outdoorcityusa.com