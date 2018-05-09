Celebrate with CTC in May!

As we wrap up our 39th season and gear up for our 40th season (yes, 40th! Wow!) we cordially invite you to CTC’s Gala on May 18.

Enjoy an evening of mingling with the theatre community that makes CTC the fantastic place it is. CTC continues to thrive as the longest running community theatre in Central Oregon because of its members, patrons, volunteers and guests. Help us celebrate. It won’t be a party without you!

Have you always meant to check CTC out, but haven’t yet? This is the perfect opportunity to join in on the fun and get to know CTC.

Come dance the night away with live music, partake of delicious bites and drinks, and have fun bidding on our silent auction items. Who knows what awesome treasures you will walk away with after the bidding closes.

We will be hosting the Gala at the picturesque Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church located at 61980 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend.

Have you been thinking about becoming a member? Well now is the time. Join CTC at the Star membership level or above at the Gala and receive credit for your Gala ticket purchase on your first annual membership dues. What a deal. We can’t wait to see you there.

Tickets are $25. Get yours by visiting cascadestheatrical.com, calling 541-389-0803, or stopping by Cascades Theatrical Company’s box office at 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend.

cascadestheatrical.com