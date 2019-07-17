(Royal Nebeker, artwork by Royal Nebeker and Blind Pilot | Photos courtesy of At Liberty)

At Liberty in Bend is celebrating Royal Nebeker (1945-2014) with multiple events.

Internationally-recognized Pacific Northwest artist Royal Nebeker frequently used the metaphor of the Night Window to describe the intention behind his work. “This process of painting resembles looking through a night window. I peer out, observing and at the same time see the reflection of the interior conditions of my own reality,” said the late Nebeker. “It is my intent that as the viewer peers into my painting, he will not only see a visual record of meaning in my life, but will discover the reflection of meaning in their own, as in a night window.”

The planned events are:

Royal Nebeker: The Night Window opening reception, Thursday August 1, 6-7:30pm

August First Friday Art Walk, Friday, August 2, 5-9:30pm

Blind Pilot Post Concert Event — Nebeker’s son, Israel Nebeker, is the founder and lead singer of Blind Pilot. Saturday, August 3, immediately following their sold-out show at the Tower Theatre.

Panel Discussion with the Nebeker Family, Saturday, August 24, 10am

September First Friday Art Walk Friday, September 6, 5-9pm

