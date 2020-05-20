Celebrating the Caldera Spirit

(The Caldera Arts Center staff from left, Matt Damon, Dado and Heron take a break to celebrate Blue Lake at the source. | Photo courtesy of Caldera)

Oregon Arts Commission Fellows,

We are so excited to share that four Caldera AiR alumni received individual fellowships from the Oregon Arts Commission, and one was awarded the Oregon Arts Commission’s Honorary Joan Shipley award.

Congratulations to rubén garcía marrufo, Portland (AiR 2019), Kaj-anne Pepper, Portland (AiR 2017) and Maya Vivas, Portland (AiR 2018). In addition, we’d like to congratulate sidony o’neal, Portland (AiR 2020) for being the 2020 recipient of the Oregon Arts Commission’s Honorary Joan Shipley Award. Congratulations to all!

REMINDER: 2020 AiR Application

The application for our 2021 residency program closes at midnight on May 31, 2020. There is no fee to apply. If you are interested in becoming a Caldera Artist in Residence, click here to learn more about our AiR program, and the application.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Arts Center Programs Director Maesie Speer by phone 503-937-3075.

Grant Award News

We are pleased to share that Caldera was recently awarded a grant from the US Bank Foundation for our Youth Program. We’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone at the US Bank Foundation for believing in the power of creativity and supporting our work!

