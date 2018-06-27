Celebrating the Legacy of Ardyce Swift “The Library Lady”

The Friends of the Redmond Branch Library (FORBL) is holding a Special Event Celebrating the Legacy of Ardyce Swift, founder of the Friends of the Redmond Branch Library and the heart and soul of the Redmond Library. Mrs. Swift inspired thousands of children and adults with her love of reading and her life-long commitment to promoting literacy in the community of Redmond.

In honor of Ardyce, the Friends will be holding a special two-day fund raiser with all proceeds going to benefit the Redmond Branch Library. Many of Ardyce’s Christmas ornaments, collectibles, and books will be available for sale. Please join the Friends in supporting the Redmond Library and take home a remembrance of Ardyce.

The Ardyce Swift Commemorative Sale will take place in the Friends Bookshop, located in the Redmond Library at 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond, OR 97756. For more information visit the FORBL website at: www.redmondfol.org or call 541.312.1060.

The Ardyce Swift Commemorative Sale at the Friends’ Bookshop

(Located in the northwest corner of the Redmond Library)

SALE DAYS

Friday, June 29

& Saturday, June 30

BOOKS! COLLECTIBLES! & CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS!

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

10am-4pm BOTH DAYS!