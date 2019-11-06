Central Christian High School to Perform The Importance of Being Earnest

High Society and secret identities collide in Oscar Wilde’s hilarious comedy The Importance of Being Earnest. This November, the CCS Theater Troupe will keep you laughing as they present the story of Jack and Algernon: two men who pretend to be a man named “Ernest” in order to win the affections of their loves Gwendolen and Cecily. But when their secret is out and their characters revealed, the men quickly learn the importance of honesty…and not taking yourself too seriously. Come enjoy Wilde’s “trivial comedy for serious people!”

Admission Price: Adults – $5, Seniors/Students (ages 5-18) – $3

Tickets are available at ccsearnest.ticketleap.com (Service fees may apply)

Performances: November 14-16, Thursday-Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm

Performed at Ignite Faith Church, 525 SW Umatilla Avenue, Redmond

centralchristianschools.com