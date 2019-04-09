Central Christian Theatre Troup Presents Annie Jr.

(Cast of Annie JR. | Photo courtesy of Central Christian Theatre Troup)

Leaping Lizards! Redmond will “stick up its chin and grin and sing Tomorrow! Tomorrow!” when Central Christian School performs Annie JR. Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning best musical by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie JR. tells the story of the spunky Depression-era orphan living a “hard-knock life” at The New York City Municipal Orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigen. Annie dreams of being reunited with her parents and takes action to find them. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigen’s evil schemes, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt and finds a new family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Central Christian will present Annie JR. on April 26 and 27 at Redmond Community Church. Come dressed with a smile and ready for this heartwarming show!

Central Christian will present Annie JR. on April 26 at 7pm and April 27 at 2pm and 7pm — showing at Redmond Community Church 237 NW Ninth St. in Redmond.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for children and students. Tickets can be purchased at the Central Christian front office, at the door, or online at ccsanniejr.ticketleap.com/annie-jr/.

There is no dress code, but the cast will remind you that you are “never fully dressed without a smile!”

Annie JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY, 212-541-4684, mtishows.com. Annie JR. is under the direction of Luke Valenti, Whitney Freudenburg and Jasen Hatten.

541-548-7803