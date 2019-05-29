Central Oregon Community College Spreads the Swing

(Big Band Jazz | Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Sunday, June 9 at 7pm the Fine Arts and Communication Department at Central Oregon Community College and the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation presents Big Band Jazz in Concert. Big Band Jazz is a group of Central Oregon’s finest musicians dedicated to bringing artistry to the big band jazz genre. Sponsored by Central Oregon Community College, Big Band Jazz has been a part of the region’s jazz scene for more than 30 years. Now under the direction of Sarah Owen, Big Band Jazz is committed to “spread the swing” to jazz patrons around Central Oregon. This year’s band includes:

Saxophones: Steve Heuser, Parker Lasala, Emory Steele, Scott Bury and Nathan Hughes. Trombones: Dave VanHandel, Paul Shannon, Heidi Watkins, Dylan White and Noah Ochander. Trumpets: Ken Steiger, Ben Shirley, Casey Terada, Keemun Senff and Josh Parr. Rhythm Section: Jack Krouscup – Piano, Kelli Brooks – Bass, Karl Lindgren – Drums and Dan Miller – Percussion.

The show will highlight classic to modern big band jazz and will feature Los Angeles-based and Central Oregon native, John Storie, on guitar. John spent many years on the Deschutes fishing for big brown trout, as well as hours on the high lakes fishing for rainbows. His new album, Ponderosa, is John’s debut as a vocalist/guitarist and features several original compositions about growing up in Central Oregon. John has toured internationally for 15 years with New West Guitar Group. He performs weekly in Hollywood with renowned screen actor and pianist Jeff Goldblum. Their album, The Capitol Sessions, released in November of 2018 on the Decca/Verve Records label, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and #36 on the Billboard Emerging Artist Chart.

towertheatre.org • coccweb.com/bigbandjazz

COCC Big Band Jazz

Sunday, June 9 | 7pm | Tower Theatre

Tickets: Reserved Seating $10 (includes preservation fee)

541-317-0700 or towertheatre.org