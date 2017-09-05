The Central Oregon Country Music Gathering is set for September 7-9, noon to 10pm, at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville.

The Gathering features the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association (OOTFA) who “Perpetuate and Promote Old Time Fiddling and Old Time Music.”

Free Admission and public welcome! Everyone is encouraged to bring their instruments.

Evening Stage Shows: Thursday – Gospel, Friday – Favorite Artist in Costume, Saturday- Dance Bands. Jamming all day, open mic in the afternoons.

Workshops offered include banjo, using a mic, advanced fiddling, vocal harmonies and instrument repair.

Oregon Old Time Fiddlers board meeting & membership meeting will be held during the Gathering. RV Camping and Dry camping available…camping forms and fees and a list of hotels as well as the schedule of events:

www.centraloregonfiddlers.com

The OOTFA encourages members to use easy, familiar cover songs for dance bands playing older, familiar, simple songs. Complex songs that can’t be “picked up on” by the other players are known as “band-busters.”

For membership information Teri Tucker 503-930-6775, tjtucker0605@outlook.com