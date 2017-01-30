Central Oregon Exhibits – February 2016

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

New exhibit by SageBrushers artists. Don’t miss this opportunity to see work of outstanding local artists.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E

541-382-0197 bluesprucepottery.com

Beautiful handmade stoneware for baking, cooking, serving and beautifying your home. All of our pottery is made one at a time on a potters wheel and is lead free, ovenproof, microwave and dishwasher safe.

Broken Top Club

62000 Broken Top Drive, 541-383-8200

Joren Traveller of the High Desert Art League featured artist with her solo show. Joren is displaying oil paintings of landscapes and some of her favorite animals, especially owls. She is a member of the Red Chair Gallery where she is known for her owl and animal sculptures. Thru February 16.

Circle of Friends Association

19889 Eighth St.

www.CircleOfFriendsArt.com, 541-706-9025

For its first annual open juried exhibition, COFA is thrilled to offer amazing paintings, photographs and three-dimensional works by Central Oregon artists.

COFA will be transitioning from a privately owned gallery to a juried membership organization displaying art in an established gallery space. Plans are in the works to make general and tiered level memberships available to all two and three dimensional artists working in Oregon. Artists from outside the state may also apply to be juried for membership. COFA will be changing its name to the Circle of Friends Art Association or COFAA. Applications for the juried membership will be available by early-February 2017.

COCC Gallery of the Pinckney Center for the Arts in Pence Hall, Bend Campus

541-383-7511

The Gallery is open 11am-5pm Monday through Friday and the last Saturday of the month from 12-5pm. February 11-March 17 National Scholastic Competition, opening reception and awards ceremony February 11, 1-2pm. The Central Oregon Scholastic Art Awards is celebrating its ninth year of honoring our region’s emerging middle and high school artists. As an affiliate of the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, we are also celebrating its 94th year of running the largest arts recognition program in the country.

Regional Gold Key winning pieces will go on to national judging and national winners will be invited to attend the national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June.

Des Chutes Historical Museum

129 NW Idaho Ave., www.deschuteshistory.org, 541-389-1813

Winter Comes: Oregon’s Nordic Ski History exhibit details the strong influence of the Scandinavian culture that pushed Central Oregon to the forefront of Nordic skiing in the early 1920s. The 1,200 square foot, interactive exhibit features oral histories from sons and daughters of ski pioneers, the history of Nordic skiing, as well as reproductions of past skiing equipment and clothing to current technology.

DeWilde Art & Glass

321 SW Powerhouse, 541-419-3337. Mon.-Fri. 10am-5pm

Handmade stained glass windows, doors and hanging works of art.

Eastlake Framing

1335 NW Galveston Ave., 541-389-3770, www.eastlakeframing.com

Dive underwater with two local underwater photographers. From rainbow trout to deep sea anemones, dive into the world of underwater photography with local photographers George Jolokai and Patrick Windsor.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

www.highdesertmuseum.org, 541-382-4754

Smokejumpers: Firefighters from the Sky thru February 12.

The Buzzsaw Sharks of Long Ago, featuring the artwork of Ray Troll. This exhibit has something for the whole family, and combines science, art and humor to explore an ancient predator, the Helicoprion or buzzsaw shark, that lurked in oceans that once covered parts of the west and southwest over 250 million years ago. Thru April 2017

Looking Glass Imports & Café

150 NE Bend River Mall Dr., # 260

541-225-5775

www.LookingGlassImportsandCafe.com

Winter Fun featuring artists and photographers from throughout Central Oregon.

Looking Glass offers multi-media arts and crafts, classes and events, a café, and a beautiful patio area. The café is home to bi-monthly art exhibitions featuring many award-winning artists and photographers

Old Ironworks

50 Scott Street

Sparrow Bakery, Stuart’s of Bend, The Workhouse, Cindercone Clay Center, The Cube and Cement Elegance. Special Last Saturday, February 25, 6-10pm.

theworkhousebend@gmail.com

www.theworkhousebend.com

Partners in Care Arts & Care Gallery

2075 NE Wyatt Court, Marlene Moore Alexander, 541-382-3950

Featuring Ken Roth paintings. The gallery is dedicated to exhibiting fine art that explores the therapeutic connection between human creativity and the healing arts. Art has the rare ability to mend social, psychological, and physical ills by building community, inspiring change and celebrating life. These rotating displays are intended to feature artwork that speaks to our larger community and our desire to educate, enlighten, empower and cultivate caregivers, families and patients alike.

Rodes-Smithey Studio

19007 Innes Market Rd., 541-280-5635, www.rodes-smithey.com

Showing mixed media, paintings, metalwork and sculpture from Randy and Holly Smithey.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave., Bend, sagebrushersartofbend.com, 541-617-0900.

Exhibit by Mixer Wednesday Artists. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, 1-4 pm.

St. Charles Medical Center — Bend

2500 NE Neff Rd., 541-382-4321, www.scmc.org, lindartsy1@gmail.com

The talented HDAL artists have an exciting exhibit at St. Charles Hospital in Bend with a display of artwork that spans a wide variety of media and subjects. This show will be displayed on the second floor through December.

www.highdesertartleague.com

Unitarian Universalist Church

61980 Skyline Ranch Road. Linus Pauling Gallery.

UUFCO (Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon) introduces the lovely exhibit space featuring the works On Paper of 10 artists including Amy Wilhelm, Breezy Winters, Curtis Hudson, Elizabeth Burger, Helen Brown, Janie McMahon, Michelle Lundblom, Robyn Cochrane-Raglan, Sue Wilhelm and Toni Morris.

Sunriver

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver

57100 Beaver Dr., 541-593-2127

541-593-8274

www.artistsgallerysunriver.com

What could be a better gift for your Valentine than Art from the Heart? And just in time, you can visit the Artists’ Gallery and meet the artists on Saturday, February 11, 4-6pm and enjoy food, wine and beer.

Featured artists include Becky Henson and her beautiful stained glass inspired by Central Oregon. Ryan and Laura Smith present their creative metal arts wall hangings, entry signs and practical key hooks.

Sunriver Library

56855 Venture Lane, 541-312-1080

Two local artists will exhibit their work at the Sunriver Area Library. Donna Rice creates amazing fabric wall art, while Greg Cotton works in wood to produce beautiful, yet practical pieces. The library is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Sunriver Resort Lodge

Betty Gray Gallery

17600 Center Dr.

Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery celebrates 2017 with artists Karen Bandy, Vivian Olsen and Barbara Slater. Thru February 24.

Billye Turner, art consultant, organizes the art exhibits for Sunriver Resort; open all hours to the public. billyeturner@bendnet.com.

The Wooden Jewel

57100 Beaver Dr.

541-593-4151

info@thewoodenjewel.com

www.thewoodenjewel.com

Resident artist Michael Bryant is a gifted sculptor with a long list of accolades. He carves wildlife, people, and places from one solid pieces of fine wood. Michael does not use models or pictures only his personal vision from deep within.

By incorporating innovative materials with her exceptional design sense, Sarah Graham creates jewelry that is unlike anything else: organic, textural, with a muted palate that is subtly feminine, yet substantial, unique, yet universal in its appeal.

Sisters

Buffalo Horn Gallery

167 West Sister Park Dr., 541-549-9378

Featuring the work of Ted Lettkeman, Alix and Gary Lynn-Roberts, western oil painter.

Canyon Creek Pottery

310 North Cedar St., 541-390-2449, www.canyoncreekpotteryllc.com

Fine handmade pottery by Kenneth G. Merrill made in Sisters.

Cha For The Finest Gallery

183 East Hood Ave. www.chaforthefinest.com, 541-549-1140

4th Friday Art Stoll in Sisters on February 24, 4-7pm.

Clearwater Art Gallery

303 West Hood, 541-549-4994, www.theclearwatergallery.com

Fourth Friday Art Stroll February 24, 4-6 pm. Exploring great artists.

Cowgirls & Indians Resale

160 SW Oak St., 541-549-6950

Ongoing exhibit, beads, buttons, vintage jewelry and art.

Hood Avenue Art

357 West Hood Ave.

www.hoodavenueart.com, 541-719-1800

info@hoodavenueart.com

Featured thru February 20: Annual open studio sale. Gallery artists exhibit pieces that document the changes and shifts in their media and subject, all at affordable prices. Collect art by your favorite artist or expand the scope of your collection with work by an artist new to you. Reception on Fourth Friday Art Stroll, February 24, 4-7 pm, live music and refreshments, free and open to the public.

Ken Scott’s Imagination Gallery

222 West Hood Ave., 541-912-0732

Scott’s fabulous designs in metal prompt imagination and admiration, wide ranging decor with hints of other, more romantic eras, to a decidedly whirlwind love affair with the future.

The Jewel

221 West Cascade Ave., 541-549-9388

Ongoing exhibit, jewelry by Mary Jo Weiss.

Jill’s Wild (tasteful!) Women Showroom

207 N Fir St., Ste G, 541-617-6078

Artwork, cards, giftware and ceramics.

Sisters Art Works

204 W Adams, 541-420-9695

www.sistersartworks.com

Monday thru Friday, 10am-5pm or by appointment. 4th Friday Art Stoll in Sisters on February 24, 4-7pm.

Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop

252 W Hood Ave., 541-549-9552, www.sistersgallery.com

Gallery open 11am-5pm daily, except Sunday, 12-5pm.

Wildlife photographer, Doug Beall.

Studio Redfield

183 East Hood Ave., 541-588-6332

Featuring hand-painted tiles ceramics, art cards, jewelry, abstract paintings and impressionistic landscapes, hand-painted mugs, bright decorative ceramics, wire baskets, tiled end tables, clay tribal masks by Lillian Pitt and chic organic jewelry by Kristin Cahill.

The Porch

243 N Elm St., 541-549-3287, www.theporch-sisters.com

Featuring Casey Gardner’s acrylic paintings.

Things etc.

Elm & Hood Ave.

541 549-1529 Featuring the incomparable work of Lynn Rothan and 20 assorted artists, most local Central Oregon.

Twigs

331 W Cascade St.

541-549-6061

www.stitchinpost.com

Central Oregon Textile Artists Collective, featuring local fiber artists & Stitchin’ Post employees.