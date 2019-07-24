Central Oregon Healing & Intuitive Practitioners Host Canned Food Drive

Central Oregon healing and intuitive practitioners join forces with the Cosmic Depot to host a canned food drive for NeighborImpact, called Wednesdays on the Green, every Wednesday through August from 11am-2pm.

“Central Oregon has a vital and varied spiritual community,” says Christy Nickey, owner of the Cosmic Depot. “Wednesdays on the Green is an opportunity for people to come together and explore the healing arts, sharing wisdom, creating community connection around the common thread of spirituality and the healing power of universal love and light AND a tremendous opportunity to give to a great cause.”

Wednesdays on the Green has been held for the last nine years and all involved look forward to the celebration of raising consciousness and food. It is an all-inclusive event celebrating the potential of the human heart and the triumph of the spirit —all are in invited to join in.

The venue is located at 342 NE Clay in Bend.

thecosmicdepot.com • 541-385-7478 • cosmicdepot@msn.com