Central Oregon Locavore Features First Farmers Market of the Year

The Pop Up Market

Where: Locavore Parking Lot 1841 NE 3rd Street

When: Sunday May 21, 10am to 2pm

Spring is in the air and the veggies are fresh, sweet, and ready to be gobbled up! Join us Sunday May 21st for a Spring Pop Up Farmers Market. There are still a few weeks until the downtown and NWX farmers markets begin, but the veggies can’t wait! Our farmers and ranchers will set up in the Locavore parking lot, please feel free to park in the additional spaces, on the roads next to Locavore, or in the Consumer Insurance Parking Lot (this Sunday only!). Participating vendors include: Fields Farm, Radicle Roots Farm, Mahonia Gardens, Windflower Farm, DD Ranch, Vaquero Valley Ranch, Holmmade Toffee, Bliss Pillow, Tallow Balm, The Water Kefir People, Cascade Mountain Pastures, and Bend Nut Roasters. With partners High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, Utilitu Sewing and Design, Central Oregon Seed Exchange, Rogue Farm Corp, and Sakari Botanicals.

The Food Swap

10am to 12pm

We will also be hosting a community Food Swap. What is a Food Swap?

A food swap is an event where members of a community share homemade, homegrown, or foraged foods with each other. Swaps allow direct trades to take place between attendees, e.g., a loaf of bread for a jar of pickles or a half-dozen backyard eggs. These events are a delicious way to diversify the homemade foods in your own pantry while getting to know members of your local food community.

Registration is required to participate in the Food Swap. Sign up HERE!

The Plant/Seed Swap

12pm to 2pm

We will also be hosting a Plant and Seed Swap. If you are interested, please bring your extra seeds, transplants, seedlings, canes, root stock, potted plants, clippings, etc and come swap! Make sure all seeds and plants are labeled so other swappers know what they are. This will be a casual exchange (no registration necessary). Bring baggies/envelopes/containers for seeds, Locavore will provide markers and some seed envelopes.