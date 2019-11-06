Central Oregon Residents Invited to Explore Ways the Library Can Keep Pace with Deschutes County’s Ever-Expanding Population

Central Oregon has experienced immense growth in the first 20 years of the 21st century. It’s estimated the county will swell to nearly 215,000 people in 2020, which reflects a nearly 85 percent increase in the population from 2000. Ensuring that county residents have continued access to the robust selection of materials and resources they’ve come to expect is a top priority of Deschutes Public Library.

“As we prepare for our centennial anniversary in 2020, now is the right time for us to work with county residents to ensure that we are meeting their needs in every way, from spaces and collections to programming and services,” said library director Todd Dunkelberg. “Celebrating our 100th birthday is the perfect time for us all to look forward to the ways in which we can serve residents for another 100 years.”

To prepare for a dynamic next chapter, Deschutes Public Library invites Deschutes County residents to take part in interactive discussions with the library’s architects to learn more about the renovation, expansion and enhancement plans for libraries throughout the county. Library staff are eager to hear residents’ thoughts to gain additional insight into what is most important for Central Oregon communities. Upcoming community engagement forums include:

Redmond : November 7, 2019 | 6:30pm | Redmond Library, 827 SW Deschutes Avenue

Bend : December 5, 2019 | noon | Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall Street

La Pine : December 5, 2019 | 4pm | La Pine Library, 16425 1 st Street

Sunriver : December 5, 2019 | 4pm | Sunriver Library 56855 Venture Lane

Sisters : December 6, 2019 | noon | Sisters Library, 110 N Cedar Street

Bend : January 30, 2020 | noon | Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall Street

: January 30, 2020 | noon | Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall Street Bend: January 30, 2020 | 6pm | 10 Barrel East, 62950 NE 18th Street

Each forum is free and open to the public. Residents interested in learning more about future needs can review the library’s Facilities Capital Plan (deschuteslibrary.org/about/visionprocess), which is the culmination of two years of intensive study and substantial community involvement. The plan outlines a vision for future library spaces and services needed to meet the demands of the 21st century and to keep pace with growth.

deschuteslibrary.org