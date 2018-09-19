Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs Announces “Swinging with the Stars” Tickets on Sale

Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs is pleased to announce that tickets are on sale for the eighth annual “Swinging with the Stars” event, scheduled for October 20 at the Tower Theatre. Doors open for the Saturday night show at 5pm. Come and get your picture taken on the red carpet. The show starts at 6pm.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Tower Theatre website or by calling 541-317-0700.

Tickets are reserved seating and are set at $27 per person and early purchase is recommended to secure the best seats.

“Swinging with the Stars” is modeled after the wildly popular “Dancing with the Stars” program. Featuring seven local celebrities, paired with professional dancers, each couple will dance and compete to take home the “People’s Choice Award” and the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. The audience decides who takes home the grand prize trophy as they cast votes for their favorite dancing couple through donating to Sparrow Clubs. Each dollar equals one vote. The event will also showcase local dance talent.

All money raised will be used locally to help Sparrow Clubs continue serving children in medical need and empowering youth to make a difference in our communities. Sparrow Clubs is proof that you’re never too young to make a difference. As the nation’s only youth-based charity of its kind, Sparrow Clubs not only provides financial and emotional support for critically ill children and their families, but also empowers young people to help a child through charitable service experiences. Sparrow Clubs is centered on the concept of “empowering kids to help kids in medical need.”

Swinging with the Stars is presented by Central Oregon Daily and sponsored by, Dwyer-Williams-Cherkoss Attorneys, Northwestern Home Loans, Red Door Realty, SunWest Builders, Central Oregon Emergency Physicians, El Rancho Grande, SELCO Community Credit Union, The Jones Group at Sunriver Realty, Smart Shopper, Storage Solutions, Greenwood Dental, Hand in Hand Productions, with support from Bend Broadband, Bend Garbage & Recycling, Brown & Brown Northwest Ins., First American Title, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, Storage Solutions, Sunriver Brewing Company, Western Title & Escrow and many others.

For all the details about the event, sponsorship opportunities, and how to support Sparrow Clubs, visit: www.swingingwiththestars.org, or contact Nancy Childers at 541-312-8630.

The 2018 “Star Dancer” Lineup

• Aaron Tandem “The Fitness Phenom” – Personal Trainer at Empowered Strength, dancing with Tammy Goen

• Brant Wommack “The Ruler of Radiology” – Co-owner, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, dancing with Nastassia Miller

• Christine Browning “The Royalty of Realty” – Owner, Red Door Realty, dancing with Moshe Morgan

• Dorrell Wenninger “The Weather Wiz” – Meteorologist, Central Oregon Daily, dancing with Vanessa Jacobson

• Elise Michaels “The Media Marvel” – Owner, Elise Michaels Media, dancing with Jordan Hunt

• Jeremy Buller “The Hospital Hero” – Registered Nurse, St. Charles Redmond, dancing with Deborah Coblentz

• Julie Hammond “The Duchess of Indemnity” – Brown & Brown Northwest Insurance, dancing with Rod Hunt