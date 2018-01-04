Central Oregon Symphony Orchestra Cellist Chris Thomas

Born in Pendleton, Oregon of a singer/pianist mother and a choir director father (turned house painter and then rodeo director), it is no wonder music is in the genes and “jeans” of Chris Thomas, cellist in the Central Oregon Symphony Orchestra. As a toddler, he learned to play the piano, but it was in fourth grade, being captivated by a photo of a little grasshopper playing this large string instrument, he chose the cello. Only a year later, Chris began his obsession with Beethoven, wondering how one man could have the imagination, the skill to write compositions like The Moonlight Sonata. This ten-year-old wanted to become a composer. Fortunately, his parents supported his obsession and soon realized that Chris had some unusual talents: perfect pitch, seeing colors associated with sounds. By college his neurologic phenomenon was given a name: Synesthesia: a condition in which a person experiences “crossed” responses to stimuli, most often sound and color. The childhood disadvantage became a musical advantage.

Fast forward to the University of Oregon where while playing cello in the University and Eugene Orchestras, Chris completed degrees in political science and music composition. With his eyes set on the USC Scoring for Motion Pictures department, Chris began crafting original works for student films and building relationships with USC faculty. In 2006 he was one of 12 (out of 2500) admitted to the USC program. While at USC he pitched various department on letting him compose, worked on scores for ABC Lost and established a sound studio where he began composing concert works and music for film, TV, video games, theme parks.

He has orchestrated large works for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Master Chorale, and his own works have been performed and recorded by the Hollywood Studio Orchestra, Northwest Symphony Orchestra, Rose City Chamber Orchestra, University of Southern California Symphony and the Angeles String Quartet.

Last February Chris moved to Bend so that his wife Bridgette, a speech and language pathologist, could accept a position at St. Charles. He still commutes regularly to LA, the hub of music creation, but admits that Bend has substituted LA traffic time with more freedom to think and play his cello. Playing in the symphony under conductor Michael Gesme, “Makes me a better composer. Michael is an exceptional, gifted instructor and I’m learning so much.”

Come spring, The Central Oregon Symphony will debut Chris’s symphonic composition dedicated to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

