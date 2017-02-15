Central Oregon Writers Guild Panel Session:  Search & Rescue with Kevin Grove and Matt Sabelman

Open to the Public

COWG hosts a Q & A panel discussion with Central Oregon Community College Engineering professor Kevin Grove and Matt Sabelman, the founder of Emergency Medics. Kevin and Matt are prepared to share their experience with search and rescue; outdoor recreation; adventure medicine and snow science. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions about any and all of these topics to discuss with the panelists. This is an excellent opportunity to fact check the accuracy of information in your novels, short stories, or memoirs. Attendees might even be inspired by the true stories shared in this informal panel discussion!

The Panelists

Kevin Grove is an Engineering Professor at Central Oregon Community College and has been an avid backcountry skier and climber for the past 15 years. He grew up in Montana, attended college at Montana State University in Bozeman, and has called Bend home for the past 12 years. He is passionate about snow science and loves to share this passion with COCC students and with the Central Oregon outdoor community. Kevin is AAI Level 3 trained.

Matt Sabelman founded Adventure Medics because he wanted to combine two passions in his life: emergency medical services and a lifestyle filled with adventure. The medics employed by Adventure Medics share this life passion. They are rock climbers, mountain bikers, surfers, endurance runners, kayakers, and much more. They have been around the world providing medical services in all sorts of settings from the frigid cold of the Alaska tundra to sweltering jungles in Costa Rica. Adventure Medics strive for excellent patient care and continuously perfect their skills through training and experience.

centraloregonwritersguild@gmail.com

FEBRUARY MONTHLY MEETING

2/16/2017 (Thursday) 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Aspen Ridge 1010 NE Purcell, Bend