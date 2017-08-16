Central Oregon Writers Guild Workshopping Strategies

Join Central Oregon Writers Guild August 17 at 6:30pm for an interactive night of Workshopping Strategies with Irene Cooper and Michael Cooper. They will share techniques with us for helping each other write what we want to write, as effectively as possible.

They’ll look at the goals and process of workshopping, then workshop a short piece as a group. This meeting will provide excellent follow up to the genre meetings from the July meeting and will offer direction for newly formed or established critique groups.

Irene Cooper lives, writes, teaches and cooks in Oregon, is a fierce advocate for public school, arts curricula, accessible health care, any available toilet, and the popular vote, among other things. She believes that language is imperfect, and so, miraculous. Find her work in Verseweavers, The Feminist Wire, Transitions, Poems in the Aftermath and What Rough Beast (Indolent Books).

Michael Cooper holds an MFA in writing from Oregon State University Cascades in Bend, Oregon where he lives with his family. He writes fiction, facilitates writing workshops in the community, and teaches Restaurant Management at the Cascade Culinary Institute.

(Aspen Ridge is located at 1010 NE Purcell in Bend)