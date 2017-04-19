Central Oregon Youth Orchestra Spring concert, featuring Idit Shner, Professor of Saxophone, University of Oregon. Uof O School of Music professors and students will be joining COYO musicians for the April 22 concert, as well as teaching music workshops and Master Classes.

There will be performances by the COYO Brass Choir, String Quartet, and Wind Quintet, as well as the Junior Symphony and full COYO ensemble.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 2pm

Where: Mountain View High School, Bend

Admission is Free

Reception with refreshments immediately after the concert