Check Out This Week’s Additions to the 2020 SFF Lineup

(James Hill & Anne Janelle, Darrell Scott, Max Gomez and AJ Lee & Blues Summit | Photos courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Darrell Scott, James Hill & Anne Janelle, AJ Lee & Blues Summit and Max Gomez confirmed for 2020 Sisters Folk Festival. Click on the artist name for more info.

Multi-Instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Darrell Scott mines and cultivates the everyday moment, taking the rote, menial, mundane, and allowing it to be surreal, ever poignant, and candidly honest, lilting, blooming, and resonating. His writing credits include hits like “It’s a Great Day to be Alive,” “Long Time Gone” and “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.” If you haven’t discovered this modern-day, soulful American troubadour yet, prepare to add yourself to the ranks of Scott’s army of fans.

Together, James Hill & Anne Janelle craft a sound that is intricate, enchanting and engaging: “a crystal clear sound filled with warmth” (CBC). Ukulele master James is “a dazzling performer with a genial, low-key sense of humor” (Edmonton Journal) and cellist Anne brings her “gorgeous syrupy voice” (Acoustic Magazine) to songs that are “inventive, entertaining, beautifully written and brilliantly performed” (R2 Magazine).

Singer-songwriter Max Gomez returns to the SFF lineup in 2020. Positioned to emerge as a prominent voice of Americana’s next generation, Gomez grew up in a rich musical environment, but represents more than the sum of his influences: melodies that flow naturally; trenchant lyrics that express wise-beyond-his-years observations on the ways of the heart; laconic phrasing in a cafe mocha timbre; and guitar skills that can stand alone.

Making their SFF debut in 2020, AJ Lee & Blue Summit draws from influences such as swing, folk, blues, jazz, country, soul and rock. Their soaring harmonies, top notch picking and strumming — as well as a healthy respect and reverence for the classic country, bluegrass and folk music of the past — all add up to a band that is a master of the Americana genre.

sistersfolkfestival.org