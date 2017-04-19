Cheers to Art: The Fauves

Art historian Lorna Cahall explores influential artists and art movements in A6’s monthly Cheers to Art! program. This month they toast The Fauves. This group of artists such as Gauguin, Marc and Matisse carried the exploration of color, in and for itself, that led to Abstraction in the 20th Century. Look at the amazing differences in their styles as they pursued an art for modern times. April 19, 7pm, $10

Creative Feasts

Enjoy a lush fusion of art, poetry, music and fine cuisine in one unforgettable evening. Savor lively conversation with fellow culture-lovers as you dine at a dramatic table for 20 in the A6 gallery. Each feast is one of a kind, with a new exhibit, a seasonal four-course menu, plentiful wine, curated poetry and fresh musical arrangements. Saturday, April 29, 6-8 pm, $65/person

Music: Billy Mickelson, Chef: Anna Witham of The Root Cellar, Poetry Instigator: Krayna Castelbaum

Reserve your seat: Call 541-330-8759