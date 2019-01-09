Cheers to Art

(Photo above, courtesy of Bend Art Center)

Join Bend Art Center every third Wednesday of the month as they uncork a fresh program on a famous artist or art movement. Savor a fun evening as we examine the cultural and artistic influences that fueled great artists throughout history.

This 90-minute program includes a slide presentations, libations, and open conversation, and occasional extras like live music, theatrical performances and cinema. Each month has recommended reading, in case you want to delve deeper into our month’s topic before or after our event. Each month, we’ll pour tastes of select wines.

January: Donatello

Wednesday, January 16 at 7pm $10

At the tender age of 17, was on his way to becoming one of the most influential sculptors of the Italian Renaissance. He breathed new life into stone and bronze figures with energetic, spiraling poses, and developed a new style of flat relief sculpture. Under the protection and patronage of the Medici family, Donatello enjoyed total artistic freedom and eagerly pursued inspiration from classical and medieval sources. Presented by Lorna Cahall.