Cheers to Art

Join Bend Art Center every third Wednesday of the month as they uncork a fresh program on a famous artist or art movement. Savor a fun evening as we examine the cultural and artistic influences that fueled great artists throughout history.

This 90-minute program includes a slide presentations, libations, and open conversation, and occasional extras like live music, theatrical performances and cinema. Each month has recommended reading, in case you want to delve deeper into our month’s topic before or after our event. Each month, we’ll pour tastes of select wines.

March: Pre-Raphaelites

Wednesday, March 20, 7pm

A group of English painters, poets and critics formed in the mid- 1850s, the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood sought a return to the abundant detail, intense colours and complex compositions of Quattrocento Italian art. The group was devoted to genuine ideas, careful study of nature, and art that heartfelt and serious. Presented by Lorna Cahall.

