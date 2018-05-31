Cheers to Art: Hadrian’s Villa

(Photo above: Hadrians Villa in Tivoli courtesy of Bend Art Center)

Join art historian Linda Cahall every third Wednesday of the month as Bend Art Center uncorks a fesh program on a famous artist or artist movement. Savor a fun evening as they examine the cultural and artistic influences that fueled great artists throughout history. This 90-minute program includes a slide presentation, libations, open conversation and occasional extras like live music, theatrical performances and cinema. Each month they’ll pour tastes of select wines and have recommended reading, in case you want to delve deeper into the month’s topic.

The great Villa constructed by the Emperor Hadrian near Tivoli between A.D. 118 and the 130s is one of the most original monuments in the history of architecture and art. Art historian Lorna Cahall offers a deeper look at Hadrian, a passionate art collector who supported innovative architecture in the ancient world. $10 No RSVP required.

Wednesday, June 20 at 7pm

Bend Art Center

550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 180, Bend

541-330-8759

bendartcenter.org