Cheers to Art — Monet vs. The Expressionists

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Art Center)

Join Bend Art Center every third Wednesday of the month as they uncork a fresh program on a famous artist or art movement. Savor a fun evening as we examine the cultural and artistic influences that fueled great artists throughout history.

This 90-minute program includes a slide presentations, libations, and open conversation, and occasional extras like live music, theatrical performances and cinema. Each month has recommended reading, in case you want to delve deeper into our month’s topic before or after our event. Each month, we’ll pour tastes of select wines.

April: Monet vs. The Expressionists

Wednesday April 17, 7pm

Impressionism and Expressionism emerged at the turn of the 20th Century, both reacting to a changing modern world. As the father of Impressionism, Monet found truth in an artistic language based in fleeting impressions captured with spontaneity and pure color. While his scenes and subjects communicate as a growing sense of isolation in modern society, his work was in direct contrast to the lurid colors and intense emotion the Expressionists railing against the dehumanizing effects of Industrialism.

Presented by Lorna Cahall.

bendartcenter.org