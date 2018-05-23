Children’s Museum of Central Oregon Summer Camp News

The Children’s Museum of Central Oregon has signed a 12 month lease for a classroom space in Bend. This space will be used for many of our summer camps and allows us to expand to include most of the families on our wait-list. The space, located at 62396 SE Blakely Road, Bend OR 97702, has a front office for check-in, two classrooms, a full kitchen, and an outstanding outdoor play space. We’re excited for this new space to become a hub for creativity, investigation and fun! We have a few openings left in our summer camp programs- check out our website to sign up.

Our building and technology camps for older kids entering grades 3-6 will still be held at the CMCO workshop at the DIY Cave.

In addition, we have added an additional “Claymation Studio” camp for children entering 1st through 3rd grade during the last week before school starts, August 27-31st. We understand that this can be a difficult week for working parents, especially teachers, to find camps and activities for their kids!

The mission of the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon (CMCO) is to serve as a place for children to create, explore and investigate their world through immersive hands on experiences, and as a resource for families of all types to grow and learn together.