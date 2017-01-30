Chinese Monks, Pop Icons & Boys from the Emerald Isle Tower’s February Line Up Comes from Around The Globe

Photo Shaolin Warriors

Tuesday, February 7 at 7:30pm the Tower Theatre Foundation welcomes back the internationally acclaimed Shaolin Warriors. The monks of an ancient temple in China, renowned for their discipline, strength and courage, are 30 Kung Fu masters known throughout the world for their martial-arts prowess, mental discipline, imaginative theatrics and feats of athleticism.

Then, on Monday, February 13 at 7:30pm we’re getting Artrageous! Enjoy a one-of-a-kind crossover experience of music and art gone wild. Artists collaborate with the audience to create original, larger than life paintings on stage to the beat of Lennon, Elvis and Hendrix.Plus.

The Tower will be selling these pieces after the show in an auction to benefit LessonPLAN! ESPN dubbed the show, “absolutely awesome” and Harrison Ford said, “they’re the BEST.”

Prepare for a visual journey packed with inspiration, creativity and fun – a new definition of performing arts.

The Irish Rovers keep the excitement rolling when they take the stage Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30pm. The Celtic super-band stops in Bend on their farewell Boys of the Emerald Isle Tour. Prepare for a rousing, rollicking evening of Irish tunes, wit and good cheer.

“One that will soon have you singing and clapping along,” wrote the Belfast Telegraph. “Their songs have become anthems of revelry and joy among generation after generation.”

Opening for the Rovers is We Banjo 3 from Galway, Ireland, performing a blend of traditional Irish, old time and bluegrass music they call “Celt Grass.”

These performances are presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology, Deschutes Brewery and Oregrown.

541-317-0700

www.towertheatre.org