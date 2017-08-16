A full lineup of artists, headlined by Blitzen Trapper, at The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse on August 19-20

In mid-August, umbraphiles will travel from all over the world to Central Oregon to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse on August 21. The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, a new lakeside retreat on Suttle Lake in the Deschutes National Forest, is situated directly in the “path of totality.”

To mark the occasion, Chris Funk of The Decemberists has invited bands from Portland’s music scene to play outdoors in a two day music festival that culminates in the eclipse.

The lineup for Funk’s Solar Obscuration Celebration, presented by The Suttle Lodge, includes Blitzen Trapper, The Builders and the Butchers, Y La Bamba, Sallie Ford, Kyle Craft, Cat Hoch, 1939 Ensemble, The Lower 48, Edna Vazquez, Máscaras, Ashleigh Flynn, Johanna Warren, Cobra: a set of celestial improv featuring Chris Funk and a cast of others, Afterlife Revival, Avery Trufelman from 99% Invisible, Blesst Chest

12 noon -10pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 19-20. Music is free, and all ages are welcome. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse (no outside food or beverage allowed).

Parking is limited and there will be a fee for parking. Attendees are encouraged to carpool, hike, or bike to the festival. Forest trails connect The Suttle Lodge to Camp Sherman and Black Butte Ranch.

thesuttlelodge.com/happenings