Christmas in the Garden Returns

(Photo courtesy of The Oregon Garden Resort)

Expands to 1 Million Lights, Larger Ice Skating Rink at The Oregon Garden

Families create holiday memories at annual outdoor event November 23 – December 31; children 10 & under are free.

The seventh annual Christmas in the Garden event expands and returns to The Oregon Garden’s Rediscovery Forest in historic Silverton, Oregon with an additional 250,000 lights and displays – bringing the total to one million lights. In addition to more lights, the event’s ice skating rink is expanding and additional artisan vendors will join the market.

Christmas in the Garden is based on a traditional German Christmas Market, and will take place from 5-9pm, open most days from November 23 through December 31 (closed November 26-27 and December 3-4, 10-11, 24-25).

Visitors enter a winter wonderland decorated with amazing and interactive light displays, where they can take photos with Santa, shop from artisan vendors, drink traditional glühwein (hot spiced wine), hot cocoa and other adult beverages, and take in the smells of roasted nuts and tastes of authentic German foods, among other options. Intimate fire pits will be scattered throughout the forest, while carolers, local school choirs and acoustic guitarists provide holiday music. Families can also enjoy ice skating and zooming down the snowless tubing hill. Frosty’s Family Room will also return, offering a warm space in the Oregon Garden Resort, where families can gather for food and activities.

“There’s something for everyone at Christmas in the Garden!” said Allie Woodson, marketing manager for The Oregon Garden and Resort. “With the variety of fun attractions, shopping, stunning light displays and delicious food and beverages, it’s the perfect place for families to enjoy the holidays together.”

Adults 21+ can also enjoy live music, food and drink (including cocktails, beer and glühwein) in the warm and cozy Biergarten. The Fireside Lounge at the Oregon Garden Resort will also offer live music nightly throughout the event.

Christmas in the Garden admission is available online and at the door. Pre-purchasing is recommended as popular nights can sell out. Admission prices range from $5 to $15 per person, depending on the night. Children 10 and under are free and do not require a ticket. Parking will be $5; reserved parking is available for an additional fee and must be purchased in advance. Free parking is off-site at select locations with free shuttles.

Guests can make a getaway of it, and stay overnight at the Oregon Garden Resort on the special Christmas package, including an overnight stay, tickets to the event, commemorative mugs, breakfast and more. The package starts at $149, and guests can book online: www.oregongardenresort.com/special-pkg/christmas-in-the-garden-package.aspx.

Guests can also reserve a Christmas Cabana for the evening, offering a covered place to sit with family and friends to eat, drink, laugh and enjoy. The ice skating rink is for rent on Mondays and Tuesdays when the event is closed – providing a perfect birthday party venue or corporate event. In addition, the Biergarten and Frosty’s Family Room are for rent on select nights throughout the event. For more information about Cabana, Ice Rink, Biergarten and Frosty’s Family Parlour reservations, contact events@oregongardenresort.com.

Oregon-based artisan vendors and local musicians interested in participating may contact lfager@oregongarden.org to sign up. Visit www.oregongarden.org/events/christmas-in-the-garden for more event information and “like” our Christmas in the Garden Facebook page for daily updates during the event.