Civil War Coming to Central Oregon

The Northwest Civil War Council will present a full Civil War reenactment at The House On Metolius Meadow, Saturday and Sunday, May 19-20.

The reenactment and living history camps include over 200 Civil War reenactors presenting living conditions and circumstances of 1863, as well as battle reenactments. This is the fifth Civil War living history event held at the site.

The House On Metolius, near camp Sherman, Oregon is a secluded mountain meadow with the Wild and Scenic Metolius River running through the private property.

The beautiful mountain meadow setting offers over five acres of living history with reenactors and characters in period clothing and uniforms. Campsites, stores, engineering projects, medical and dental demonstrations, fashion and other activities of the era are displayed as well as Civil War artillery, infantry and cavalry.

Mock battles with cannons and muskets firing real black powder are scheduled for 11am and 3pm each day.

The event is open to the public from 9am-5pm Saturday, and 9am-4pm on Sunday.

The reenactors also donate their time Friday, May 18 for School Day, when the camps of the Blue and Grey are open just for students on school field trips.

General admission is $8, seniors and students are $5. Children under six are free. Parking is $5 per vehicle to help the Boy Scouts.

The House On Metolius is off Oregon Highway 126/US-20, two miles north of Camp Sherman, off road 1420.

The Northwest Civil War Council s a non-profit, living history organization dedicated to educating the public and members about the American Civil War. Through educational drama at reenactments, participants discover and learn about history and the people who lived in the 1860’s.

metolius.com • nwcwc.net