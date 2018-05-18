Classic Rock Hits the Stage in Oregon – Summer 2018

There is nothing like classic rock, and to those who have been listening to the likes of Jethro Tull, Robert Plant (former frontman for Led Zeppelin), and the Dave Matthews Band, this will be the summer to end all summers. While other classic rock groups like Foreigner will be making their way through the Pacific Northwest, Oregon is delighted to offer something for everyone with literally every genre of music represented. Here are highlights to look forward to.

A Brief Introduction to Classic Rock

For Millennials who may never have heard some of these classic rock bands, this will be a summer of enlightenment. The period from which these groups evolved was a time before digital enhancement. While they had ‘do-overs’ in the studio and some precursors to today’s digital enhancements, the music you heard on recordings was just about what you could expect in concert.

Jethro Tull – Friday, June 8

It’s hard to separate ‘Jethro Tull’ from Ian Anderson the lead singer, flautist, and acoustic guitarist of the group, but Jethro Tull is the name of the band. To some, they are one and the same. At the time when the group hit the big time, that crazy dude on the stage playing a flute at a rock concert was the epitome of cool. You only need listen to the group’s most famous single Aqualung, from the album of the same name, to hear what all the buzz was about. This British born rocker, Ian Anderson, along with the guys in Jethro Tull will be appearing at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend. Get set for a trip through space and time.

Robert Plant & the Sensational Shape Shifters – Tuesday, June 26

Few people have never heard of the rock legends Led Zeppelin, but do they know that the magical voice of the group was Robert Plant? Plant will be performing with The Sensational Shape Shifters in Edgefield at Concerts on the Lawn. As the voice of some of the world’s best selling hits, Plant still has what it takes to enthrall the crowd.

Dave Matthews Band – Tuesday, August 28

Another big date in Bend is set for Labor Day weekend when the Dave Matthews Band is set to thrill crowds after an extended period without releasing any new music – the longest dry spell in their long and prosperous career. Sadly, tickets are already sold out at the time of this publication, but some may be available from resellers.

These are just a few of the classic rockers you’ll find in Oregon this summer, so get set for an exciting few months where something is happening literally every week. From Reggae greats to Country Rockers, there is something for every musical taste under the sun.