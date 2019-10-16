COCC Announcements

(COCC Art Student | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) makes announcements on Pacific Northwest College of Art & COCC Ink Transfer agreement, Guitar Lecture Traces Instrument’s Latin American Path and their symphony’s season opener.

Pacific Northwest College of Art and COCC Ink Transfer Agreement

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) art and design students have an incredible new educational opportunity thanks to a recent transfer agreement between COCC and Pacific Northwest College of Art (PNCA). COCC students who transfer to PNCA are now able to receive a scholarship of $20,000 per year, guaranteed for up to three years, for a total of $60,000.

The art scholarship is available to all COCC graduating students who apply and are accepted into PNCA. In addition, the agreement outlines a clear pathway for students to begin their coursework at COCC and complete a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at PNCA.

The agreement is part of PNCA’s broader effort to make its nationally recognized fine art and design education available to more students. “This transfer scholarship offered by Pacific Northwest College of Art to students at Central Oregon Community College offers an ease of transition and cost affordability to achieving their BFA,” said Christopher Maples, PNCA’s interim president. “We are pleased to formalize this ongoing relationship with Central Oregon Community College and look forward to welcoming their graduates in the years to come.”

“For our art students, and for our college, this is a wonderful day,” said Dr. Laurie Chesley, president of COCC. “To have such a fine institution open the doors of opportunity for our students is very fortunate for our aspiring artists and designers.”

Founded in Portland in 1909 as the Museum Art School, PNCA has helped shape the region’s visual art and design landscape for more than a century. Today, PNCA offers 12 Bachelor of Fine Art programs in art and design, eight graduate programs, including Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts programs within the Hallie Ford School of Graduate Studies, a post-baccalaureate program and community education courses for artists and designers of all ages.

For more information, call Annemarie Hamlin, instructional dean at COCC, 541-383-7523 or Ann Hudner, PNCA, 774-264-0852.

Guitar Lecture at COCC Traces Instrument’s Path in Latin America

A bilingual musical presentation titled “La Guitarra en Latinoamérica: Appropriations and Transformations,” will trace the history of the classical guitar in Latin America at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Wille Hall at 4pm on Thursday, October 24. This event is free and open to the public.

Freddy Vilches, associate professor of Hispanic studies at Lewis & Clark College and a multi-instrumentalist, will showcase several guitar variations in this demo-lecture — from the Mexican jarana to the Andean charango — covering different regions and styles of music throughout Latin America. As a musician, Vilches has recorded and performed with a number of Northwest-based Latin bands, including Caliente, Palante and Latin Expression.

For more information, contact Evelia Sandoval at 541-318-3726 or esandoval@cocc.edu. This event is presented by the COCC Latinx program and Latinx club. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.

Brahms and Haydn Converge in Central Oregon Symphony’s Season Opener

The Central Oregon Symphony (COS) kicks off its season with a three-concert series, October 19-21, with performances held at the Bend High School auditorium on Saturday (7:30pm), Sunday (2pm) and Monday (7:30pm). COS is a cooperative effort between Central Oregon Community College (COCC) and the nonprofit Central Oregon Symphony Association. Admission to the performances is free, but tickets are required; visit cosymphony.com .

The concert will feature two works: Johannes Brahms’ Concerto for Piano No. 1 and Symphony No. 104, London by Franz Joseph Haydn. Brazilian pianist, Ednaldo Borba, is the featured soloist on the Brahms piece. “I have had the opportunity to hear him play on several occasions and I have been impressed by the technical mastery, the attention to the smallest detail, and the range of expression he’s capable of coaxing from the music on the page,” said COS conductor Michael Gesme.

After intermission, “The clock will be turned back nearly three-quarters of a century and the venue shifted from Germany to England, where Franz Joseph Haydn had made himself the darling of the aristocratic Londoners,” added Gesme. Symphony No. 104, he said, is typically considered the capstone of Haydn’s symphonic career and bears the London moniker as a tribute to the community that inspired his creativity.

For more information about the performances, contact Michael Gesme at 541-383-7516.



