COCC Art Invitational – A Student Showcase

(Artwork by COCC student Phil Newman)

The Pence Pinckney Gallery at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is exhibiting a range of artwork by art students, from ceramic sculpture to jewelry, during the college’s Art Invitational through May 3 with a reception from 4:30-6pm on Thursday, April 4.

COCC offers art instruction in painting, graphic design, ceramics, photography, sculpture, drawing and metalwork, among other mediums. Students can earn an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree with an art focus.

The gallery is open 9am to 3:30pm, Monday to Friday.

cocc.edu