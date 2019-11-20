COCC Brings Musical Holiday Magic with Series of Performances

(COCC Jazz Band |Photo courtesy of COCC)

JAZZ SHOW AT COCC MIXES MODERN WITH CLASSICS

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Big Band Jazz group is performing its fall concert at 2pm on Saturday, November 23, in the Coats Campus Center’s Wille Hall. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

“We’ll be playing a wide variety of big band jazz, from classic to modern,” said Sarah Owen, band director. Big Band Jazz is a community group of Central Oregon musicians dedicated to bringing artistry to the big band genre. Sponsored by COCC, it has been a part of the Central Oregon jazz scene for more than 30 years.

For more information, contact Owen at sowen3@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability can contact Joe Viola at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.

COCC’S SYMPHONIC BAND TO PERFORM MARCHES, GERSHWIN

The Cascade Winds Symphonic Band, a group sponsored by Central Oregon Community College (COCC), will present the opening concert of its 2019-20 season at 2pm on Sunday, November 24 at the Summit High School auditorium. Admission is free.

The concert includes a work by composer Ryan Nowlin, two non-traditional (non-Sousa) marches — Little English Girl March by D. Delle Cese and Jerry Bilik’s Block M Concert March — and a composition titled Tanczi by noted Belgian composer Jan Van der Roost.

The final piece of the concert is a transcription, by Marco Tamanini, of George Gershwin’s timeless classic, An American in Paris, a composition meant to capture the sights and sounds of a visitor exploring the French city. “It’s a tour de force for the concert band and will certainly delight listeners of all ages,” said Michael Gesme, conductor of Cascade Winds.

For more information, contact Gesme at 541-383-7516 or mgesme@cocc.edu.

COLLEGE CHORUS BRINGS HOLIDAY MAGIC TO TOWER

Cascade Chorale, a Central Oregon Community College (COCC) choral group, will bring its 15th annual Holiday Magic show to the Tower Theatre in Bend with a series of performances at both 3pm and 7pm on Saturday, December 7, and at 3pm on Sunday, December 8. Tickets are $15-$25; visit towertheatre.org.

NEW JAZZ ENSEMBLE ADDS TO THE SOUND OF THE SHOWS

Accompanying this celebration of traditional seasonal music is a new ensemble, Jazz Central, adding a jazzed-up sound to the series of shows, according to director James Knox. Cascade Chorale is a one-credit class that meets once a week at COCC.

For more details, contact Knox at jwknox@cocc.edu or 541-383-7512.

cocc.edu