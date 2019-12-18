COCC Gallery Presenting Part Two of Faculty Art Exhibit

(COCC Faculty Exhibit, Sterling Silver Cuff with Fire Agate, by Mary Jo Weiss | Photo Courtesy of COCC)

The Pence Pinckney Gallery at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is exhibiting a range of works from COCC art faculty members January 9 through February 5 with an opening reception from 4:30-6:30pm on Thursday, January 9. The gallery is open 9am to 3:30pm Monday to Friday. This is part two of a two-part faculty exhibit, with works by COCC art instructors Bill Cravis, Carolyn Platt, Shin Yeon Jeon, Mary Jo Weiss, Terry Gloeckler, Ian Factor and Moe Carolin.

For more information, contact Bill Hoppe at 541-383-7514. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability can contact Joe Viola at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.

