COCC Hosts NY Times Best-Selling Author Of The American Dream In Crisis

(Robert Putnam)

When Robert Putnam, Harvard professor and New York Times best-selling author, set out to study and chronicle the opportunity gap that exists for today’s American youth, he uncovered some compelling case studies across the nation — including one in Bend. Putnam will be speaking about the resulting work, Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis, as part of the Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Foundation’s Visiting Scholar Program, at 6:30pm, on Monday, May 13, at the Bend High School. Tickets are $15 and available at cocc.edu/foundation; the event will also be livestreamed, free, at COCC’s Redmond, Madras and Prineville campuses.

The concept of the American dream—how a good education and hard work can lead to prosperity and success—has undergone a disturbing trend in the past 25 years, Putnam illustrates in his work: It no longer seems available to all. The author will discuss the implications across economic, social, political and moral lines, as well as the many factors that are now predicting life success for young people.

A series of book discussions, held at COCC’s four campuses, will take place at various dates from May 2 to May 22. Visit cocc.edu/foundation/vsp for details.

The Malkin Research Professor of Public Policy at Harvard University, Putnam was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2001, and, in 2006, received the Skytte Prize, the world’s highest accolade for a political scientist. He was awarded the National Humanities Medal, the nation’s highest honor for contributions to the humanities, in 2012.

For more information on this event, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Foundation’s Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu. The event is sponsored by the Oregon Community Foundation with additional support from United Way of Deschutes County, TRACEs CO, Vic Russell Construction, Mid-Oregon Credit Union, Mt. Bachelor Rotary, the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, Associated Students of COCC and Associated Students of OSU-Cascades.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola: 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact the Office of Disability Services: 541-383-7743.

cocc.edu